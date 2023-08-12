Home / Companies / Results / Kirloskar Industries profit after tax dips 9% to Rs 94 cr in June quarter

Kirloskar Industries profit after tax dips 9% to Rs 94 cr in June quarter

The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 102.9 crore in the first quarter of FY23, Kirloskar Industries said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Kirloskar Industries Ltd on Saturday reported a 9 per cent year-on-year drop in its consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 94 crore for June quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,518.2 crore, as compared to Rs 1,513.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said.

Kirloskar Industries Managing Director Mahesh Chhabria said the company is now entering into an exciting phase of its business realignment plan, and that "Avante's first project is progressing as planned and we expect to complete it at the end of the year."

Kirloskar Industries also said in the statement that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avante Spaces Ltd, has issued 27,24,868 fully paid-up equity shares on June 30, to the company on the conversion of Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs), basis fair valuation of equity shares as well as Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of Avante Spaces Limited.

Q1 resultscompanyReal Estate

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:04 PM IST

