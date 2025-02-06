Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KP Green Energy Q3 results: Net profit grows to Rs 25 crore on high income

In the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 204.28 crore, from Rs 82.20 crore a year ago

Q3 result
KP Green Energy on Thursday posted a more than two-fold rise in standalone net profit. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
KP Green Energy on Thursday posted a more than two-fold rise in standalone net profit to Rs 25.17 crore in the December quarter, driven by a growth in income.

It had reported a Rs 9.21 net profit for the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

In the quarter under review, its total income rose to Rs 204.28 crore, from Rs 82.20 crore a year ago.  READ: SBI Q3 results: Net profit rises 84% YoY to Rs 16,891 crore, NII up 4%

While expenses were at Rs 171.45 crore as against Rs 69.84 crore in the third quarter last fiscal.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

