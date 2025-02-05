Reliance Power Q3FY25 results: Firm records Rs 41.95 crore net profit

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The company stated that it reduced the debt-to-equity ratio from 1.61:1 in FY24 to 0.86:1 in Q3FY25

Reliance Power
Photo: Shutterstock
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Reliance Power on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) of Rs 41.95 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25).
 
The Anil Ambani-led firm had recovered from loss during the previous quarter and had reported a profit of Rs 2,878.15 crore in Q2FY25 due to an exceptional gain of Rs 3,230.42 crore after the deconsolidation of a subsidiary.
 
The firm had reported a loss of Rs 1,136.75 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q3FY24), the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Revenue from operations fell 4.6 per cent to Rs 1,852 crore for Q3FY25, against Rs 1943 crore in the corresponding period last year.
 
Expenses decreased by 33 per cent to Rs 2109.56 crore for Q3FY25, against Rs 3167.49 crore in the previous year.
 
Reliance Power’s auditors highlighted material uncertainty regarding the financial position of a subsidiary, Rajasthan Sun Technique Energy (RSTEPL), which has defaulted on debt repayments and incurred sustained losses.

The management has maintained that the entity’s accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis, citing ongoing discussions with lenders for debt resolution. The company is also pursuing regulatory compensation related to foreign exchange rate variations and direct normal irradiance (DNI) changes.
 
“The group is confident to meet its liabilities in the ordinary course of business and through time bound monetisation of gas-based power plants and other assets of the subsidiaries. Accordingly, the consolidated unaudited financial results of the group have been prepared on a going concern basis,” said the auditor’s note.  
 
Additionally, auditors noted that Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd. (VIPL) ceased to be a subsidiary of Reliance Power following the enforcement of pledged shares by lenders in September 2024. The deconsolidation resulted in a one-time gain of Rs 3,23,042 lakh being recorded as an exceptional item.
 
The company stated that it reduced the debt to equity ratio from 1.61:1 in FY24 to 0.86:1 in Q3FY25. 
Reliance Power’s shares closed at Rs 39.89 per share, down 0.05 per cent, while the benchmark Sensex was lower by 0.40 per cent at 78,271.28 points.
Topics :Reliance Powerenergy sectorQ3 results

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

