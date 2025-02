Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

ITC, MRF, and REC will be among 173 companies set to announce their earnings for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Thursday, February 6. Hero MotoCorp and State Bank of India will also release their performance report for the October-December quarter.

ALSO READ: ITC Q3 preview: Cigarette volume may remain resilient; FMCG biz to grow 6% Brokerages tracked by Business Standard predict that ITC's adjusted net profit will decline by 3.5 per cent in the quarter ending December 31, 2024, averaging Rs 5,151.12 crore, compared to Rs 5,340 crore in the same period last year. This decline is primarily attributed to the lower tax rate in the base quarter.

Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview Analysts expect steady performance for Hero MotoCorp, with revenue growth driven more by higher average selling prices (ASPs) than by increased sales volume. Revenue is projected to rise 3 per cent to 5 per cent year-on-year, supported by a stronger product mix and the growing popularity of 125cc motorcycles. Margins may see a small decline or slight improvement, while Ebitda and net profit are expected to grow by 4 per cent to 5 per cent.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest government-owned bank, is expected to deliver strong results for the October-December quarter. Analysts predict that the public sector bank (PSB) will report double-digit net profit growth, driven by robust loan book expansion and stable asset quality.

Preview: Will SBI Q3 profit rise or fall? Provisions hold key, say analysts Airtel Q3 results preview Analysts also expect Bharti Airtel to report the highest revenue growth and subscriber additions among telecom operators for the third quarter of FY25. Airtel's revenue growth in Q3 is projected to be the fastest, increasing by 5 per cent sequentially, compared to 3 per cent for Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Additionally, Airtel's annual mobile revenue growth is expected to rise by 16 per cent, according to an analyst note from IIFL Capital. Bharti Airtel Q3 results today: Analysts expect Arpu growth to drive profit

