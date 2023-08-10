Home / Companies / Results / LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

The net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India on Thursday reported a multifold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 9,543.71 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

It had posted a standalone profit of Rs 682.88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The net premium income of LIC was almost flat at Rs 98,362.75 crore, compared to Rs 98,351.76 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Other income of the insurance behemoth declined to Rs 75.54 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 160.09 crore in Q1FY23. Transfer of funds from shareholders’ accounts stood at Rs 1.48 crore during Q1 as against Rs 799 crore in the year-ago period.

The shares of LIC closed at Rs 641.60, down by 0.36 per cent over the last closing price.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Life insurance stocks up on decent growth prospects in first quarter

Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI

LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn

Torrent Power net up 6% to Rs 532 cr in June quarter due to higher revenues

HGS Q1 net profit slumps to Rs 16.63 crore as other income declines

Optimistic about company's future growth, says Bata India chairman

Bajaj Electricals Q1 results: Net profit declines 9.8% to Rs 37 crore

Topics :LIC Life Insurance CorporationQ1 resultsResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story