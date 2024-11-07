M&M Q2FY25 results: PAT up 35% at Rs 3,171 crore on strong auto sales

The company stated that its auto and farm divisions delivered strong operating results, with profits up 23 per cent, while the financial services assets under management grew by 20 per cent. Tech Mahindra showed good traction in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment, posting an earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) improvement of 490 basis points. The company is preparing to launch its born-EVs (electric origin vehicles) on November 26. Currently, dealer inventory is under 30 days as it continues to expand production capacity.

M&M's stock was down Rs 2,890.15 per share at 3 pm on a volatile trading day.

Anish Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, M&M, said, “Our businesses have delivered a solid operating performance this quarter. Auto and farm continued to strengthen market leadership by gaining market share and expanding margins. M&M Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL) gross stage-3 (GS3) remained under 4 per cent (at 3.8 per cent), and end losses have improved structurally. Tech Mahindra delivered a good quarter, and the long-term focus remains on reverting to past profitability.”

The auto division posted its highest-ever quarterly volumes at 231,000 units, up 9 per cent, with record utility vehicle volumes of 136,000 units. The production capacity for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) has also grown by 10 per cent since FY24 to 54,000 units per month. Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director and chief executive officer (auto and farm sector), M&M, stated that capacities would be further scaled up by another 10,000 units per month in the coming quarters.

The auto sector’s consolidated PAT was Rs 1,423 crore, up 40 per cent, while consolidated revenue increased by 15 per cent to Rs 21,755 crore. The auto business performed well, driven by positive responses to new launches and gains in market share. SUV revenue market share rose by 190 basis points to 21.9 per cent, with SUV volumes growing by 18 per cent in Q2 and 21 per cent for the year-to-date till September. In the under 3.5-tonne light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, market share was up 260 basis points to 52.3 per cent. The tractor market share came in at 42.5 per cent, up 90 basis points. M&M ranks first in electric three-wheelers with a market share of 43.6 per cent.

Jejurikar said, “In Q2FY25, we gained market share across both our auto and tractor businesses. SUV volumes increased by 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), maintaining leadership in revenue market share, with a 190-basis point increase Y-o-Y on the back of two successful launches. Volume market share for LCVs under 3.5 tonnes stands at 52.3 per cent, a rise of 260 basis points Y-o-Y.” He added that the H2FY25 outlook for tractors is positive, with the industry expected to grow in double digits.

More From This Section

“In our tractor business, we achieved our highest-ever Q2 market share at 42.5 per cent, with standalone margins up by 150 basis points Y-o-Y,” Jejurikar added. Farm machinery revenue in Q2 was Rs 253 crore, up 14 per cent. Consolidated farm revenue declined by 2 per cent to Rs 8,194 crore, with consolidated PAT remaining flat at Rs 800 crore due to macroeconomic challenges in international farm markets.

Jejurikar explained that the United States market has been facing a major decline over the past two to three years. The segment for tractors under 100 horsepower, in which M&M operates, has contracted from over 300,000 units around three years ago to 130,000 units currently. In inflation-hit Turkey, they are now focusing on the harvester category within the farm machinery segment.

As such, M&M’s margins have been supported by volume growth in the auto sector.

Amarjyoti Barua, group chief financial officer, M&M, said that volume growth provides them with cost leverage. “While price reductions have been applied to some models as a strategic measure, prices are up year-on-year. Moreover, commodity price inflation remains mostly benign,” Barua said.

Meanwhile, services sector companies also performed well. MMFSL assets under management grew by 20 per cent, and PAT increased by 57 per cent, while Tech Mahindra’s Ebit margins improved by 490 basis points, and PAT rose by 2.5 times. Mahindra Lifespaces’ residential pre-sales were Rs 397 crore, down 13 per cent; Club Mahindra’s total income stood at Rs 371 crore, up 12 per cent; and Mahindra Logistics reported revenue of Rs 1,521 crore, up 11 per cent.

Overall, services consolidated revenue was Rs 9,010 crore, up 12 per cent, while consolidated PAT increased by 1.8 times to Rs 947 crore.