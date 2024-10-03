All about new Mahindra Thar Roxx: On road price, features, themes and more

Leading SUV maker Mahindra & Mahindra has received a staggering 1.76 lakh bookings for its recently launched 'Thar ROXX' in less than 60 minutes after the booking window opened. The deliveries will start from October 12, which happens to be Dussehra. On August 15, 2024, the 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 SUV made its debut in India and now, the company is accepting the booking for its brand new SUV. Mahindra buyers have already started taking test drives at Mahindra stores, and delivery will start during Dussehra 2024 in just over a week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What’s so special about the new 'Thar Roxx' 2024?

There is more to the Thar Roxx than just its size. Inside and out, it feels and looks more premium than its 3-door counterpart. New exterior features include the 19-inch alloy wheels, LED illumination, and a redesigned 6-slat grille. Its interior features a dual-tone black and white theme for the cabin and white leatherette seat upholstery. Brown seat upholstery and a mocha brown cabin theme are further options.



Mahindra has fitted the Thar Roxx with high-end features including wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, air-conditioned front seats, and dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for the digital driver's display).

This beast comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist, all contributing to passenger safety. The Roxx has two engine options: a 2.2-liter diesel engine and a 2-liter turbo-petrol engine. Both engines can be had with an automatic or manual transmission.

What is the price of the new Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The base price of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is Rs 12.99 lakh, while the top-spec model costs Rs 22.49 lakh. Mahindra will only provide 4x4 on diesel engine trims; RWD is an option for both petrol and diesel versions. It competes with small SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, as well as the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door.