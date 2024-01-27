Home / Companies / Results / Mangalam Cement Q3 results: Profit at Rs 15.9 crore, revenue up 2.4%

Mangalam Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 15.95 crore for the quarter ended in December 2023.

Total expenses in the December quarter were down 5.3 per cent to Rs 418.06 crore against Rs 441.50 crore in the third quarter of FY23
The company had posted a profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 2.38 per cent to Rs 439.43 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 429.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the December quarter were down 5.3 per cent to Rs 418.06 crore against Rs 441.50 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

