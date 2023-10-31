Home / Companies / Results / Mankind Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 21% to Rs 511 cr

Mankind Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 21% to Rs 511 cr

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 422 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mankind Pharma | Photo: Website

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Mankind Pharma on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 21 per cent to Rs 511 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, on the back of robust performance across segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 422 crore in the July-September period of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,708 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,425 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"The past strategic choices in various aspects of our business are showing success, and we are confident in our ability to consistently surpass the industry growth in future," Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Shares of Mankind Pharma on Tuesday ended 0.7 per cent lower at Rs 1,741.10 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :Mankind PharmaQ2 resultsIndian pharma companiesPharma sector

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

