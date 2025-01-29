Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

MAS Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit jumps 25% to Rs 80.40 cr

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 64.41 crore for the same quarter of the last financial year

MAS Financial shares surged by 8.56 per cent to settle at Rs 263 per share on BSE.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
MSME-focused MAS Financial Services on Wednesday reported a nearly 25 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 80.40 crore for the October-December quarter of 2024-25 compared to the year-ago period, sending its shares higher by over 8 per cent.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 64.41 crore for the same quarter of the last financial year, according to an exchange filing. 

Total income of the company rose by 21.3 per cent to Rs 410.39 crore in the third quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 338.33 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Interest income rose to Rs 350.76 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 279.28 crore in the same quarter of last year.

Total assets under management rose by 21 per cent to Rs 12,378.80 crore as of December 2024 compared to the year-ago period. The MSME segment contributed 60 per cent to the YoY AUM growth of the company, the company said in a statement.

The consolidated disbursement stood at Rs 3,227.72 crores during the quarter ended 31st December 2O24, it said.

"We continue to demonstrate a fundamentally strong performance over a sustained period and more importantly through tough cycles too, the company's Chairman & Managing Director Kamlesh Gandhi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

