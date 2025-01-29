Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

India's Tata Motors reported a 22 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, significantly missing analyst estimates, hurt by weak performance at its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and domestic car businesses.

The company's profit fell to Rs 5,451 crore ($630 million) in the quarter from Rs 7,025 crore a year before.

Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 6,742 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

JLR's pre-tax profit dropped 12 per cent during the quarter, while the India car business posted a 38 per cent slide in earnings.

Analysts had said high discounts offered by both businesses to boost demand would hurt earnings at the automaker.