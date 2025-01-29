LIVE: EC asks Kejriwal to provide evidence of Haryana govt 'poisoning' Delhi water supply by 8 pm

The Election Commission sought evidence from AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to substantiate his allegation that neighbouring Haryana is poisoning the Yamuna river. In a letter to Kejriwal, the Election Commission (EC) sought by 8 pm on Wednesday the nature and extent of the chemicals used for "poisoning" the Yamuna which could kill people in large numbers, as claimed by the AAP chief. Earlier, Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday rejected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government had released “poison” into the river. Kejriwal had accused the BJP-led Haryana government of polluting the raw water supply to Delhi, warning it could result in mass casualties in the capital. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying the former chief minister came talking about bringing in clean politics but the biggest "liquor scam" took place in Delhi under his watch. Kejriwal started off with a promise of bringing in a new kind of politics but he now lives in a "sheesh mahal", Gandhi told a public rally in Patparganj here for the February 5 assembly polls. Gandhi took a swipe at former deputy chief minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia too, calling him, along with Kejriwal, the "architect of the liquor scam".

The Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02. GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage.It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.

The GSLV-F15 with indigenous Cryogenic stage will place NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, Isro said.