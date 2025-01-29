Ambuja Cements Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,115 cr

Adani Group-promoted Ambuja Cements reported a 156 per cent rise in net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the October-December 2024 period, driven by cost efficiencies, volume growth, and a one-time gain from tax reversals.
For the quarter under review, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,115 crore, helped by a 14.8 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,329 crore from a year ago.
The company’s other income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,352 crore, a nearly seven-fold rise.
In a Bloomberg poll, analysts expected an adjusted net income of Rs 656.2 crore and revenue of Rs 8,593 crore. Ambuja Cements beat both profit and revenue estimates.
With a double-digit growth in profit, Ambuja Cements' performance contrasts with declining profits for its industry rivals UltraTech Cement and Dalmia Bharat.
Also Read
Volume growth for the Adani Group-promoted company also outpaced that of UltraTech and Dalmia, which reported a 10 per cent rise and 2 per cent decline, respectively. At 16.5 million tonnes, Ambuja Cements' volume was up 17 per cent from a year ago.
Ajay Kapur, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Ambuja Cements, said, “Our strategic acquisitions have significantly increased our capacity and market presence.” The company’s Ebitda per tonne stood at Rs 1,038, down from Rs 1,225 a year ago.
“The significant boost in efficiencies, enhanced market presence, and cost leadership aligned with group synergies have been the growth drivers for the cement business. Efficiency investments and digitisation initiatives have started to yield results. The company remains committed to maintaining its cost and market leadership in the coming quarters,” Ambuja Cements said in its statement.
The second-largest cement producer noted that improved consumption demand in housing and infrastructure segments, along with increased government spending, is poised to reverse the tepid 1.5-2 per cent cement demand growth in the first half of FY25. It expects demand to grow by 4-5 per cent in FY25, further supported by the pro-infra and housing Budget 2025.
“Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. The anticipated rebound in demand, supported by government initiatives, is likely to enhance the cement sector's performance in the coming quarters. Ambuja Cements will continue to grow at a faster pace than the industry,” the statement added.
Regarding the company’s recent acquisitions, Ambuja Cements noted that supply from the Krishnapatnam grinding unit of Penna Cement to Cochin and Mangalore markets via the sea route has commenced. This will help optimise freight costs and boost profitability. The Penna Cement plants, the company said, are being stabilised, with 85 per cent clinker capacity utilisation at present.
Ambuja Cements continues to remain debt-free, with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 8,755 crore as of December.