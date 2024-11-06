Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Max Healthcare Q2: Net profit up 1.9% at Rs 281.81 cr, revenue rises 25%

Hospital chain's average revenue per occupied bed increases 2% at Rs 76,100

Max Healthcare Institute
The company has previously highlighted that the above figures do not include three of its partner healthcare facilities
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Max Healthcare Institute made a consolidated net profit of Rs 281.81 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q2 FY25), up 1.9 per cent from Rs 276.68 crore in the same period last year.
 
The New Delhi-based hospital chain’s revenue from operations was Rs 1,707 crore, up 25.3 per cent from Rs 1,363 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
Sequentially, net profit at Rs 236.27 crore decreased 19 per cent in Q2 FY25. Revenue grew by 10.6 per cent at Rs 1,543 crore
 
The company said earlier three of its partner health care facilities in New Delhi – Max Balaji Hospital, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital and Max Saket Super Speciality Hospital – are not included in consolidated financial statements.
 
If the three facilities are considered, the revenue for the whole entity stands at Rs 2,119 crore and net profit will be Rs 349 crore, according to the company’s investor presentation.
 
Max Healthcare said its overall average revenue per occupied bed stood at Rs 76,100, an increase of 2 per cent from Rs 74,600 reported in the same period last year.

Improvement in revenue per bed was driven by better speciality and patient mix.
 
The oncology department, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, increased its share in Max’s revenue to 26.1 per cent, compared to 25.3 per cent in Q2 FY24. Similarly, renal sciences (including dialysis) and neuro improved their share in revenue to 9.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent.
 
International patient revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs 178 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 158 crore in Q2 FY24 and comprising 8.9 per cent of the hospital revenue.
 
“Drop in patient footfalls from Bangladesh and  Yemen was witnessed due to ongoing political unrest in these countries,” said the company in a filing.
 
“With the planned expansions coming on stream in FY26, we are set to further enhance our capabilities, widen our reach, and deepen our services to cater to the varied needs of our patients,” said Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director, Max Healthcare.
First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

