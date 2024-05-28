Home / Companies / Results / MedPlus Health Q4 results: Consolidated net profit up 25.6% at Rs 33.39 cr

MedPlus Health Q4 results: Consolidated net profit up 25.6% at Rs 33.39 cr

MedPlus competes with Reliance-owned Netmeds and Apollo Pharmacies among other retail pharmacies in the Indian OTC drugs market

Q4
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
India's MedPlus Health Services reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by retail sales.
 
MedPlus, which sells online and in retail stores, said consolidated net profit climbed 25.6% year-on-year to Rs 33.39 crore ($4 million) for the three months to March 31.
 

Analysts expect the retail pharmaceutical sector to see strong growth in the near term and an increasing market share for organised players such as MedPlus. Store network expansion and an uptick in branded prescription medicines are expected to boost sales further.
 
New drug launches and improving medical infrastructure have also improved access to these medicines, driving sales of retail pharmacies.


MedPlus said revenue from operations rose nearly 19% to Rs 1,490 crore.
 
Revenue from its retail business, which constituted 98% of its net sales, jumped more than 18%, while revenue from its diagnostics business surged 94.6%.
 
Expenses rose 17.6%, mainly due to higher procurement costs of medicines it sells.
 
Shares of MedPlus closed 1.6% lower ahead of the result.

Topics :Medplus Health ServicesPharmaceuticalmedical industry

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

