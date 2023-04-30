Home / Companies / Results / IT mid-caps stick to steady growth amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

IT mid-caps stick to steady growth amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

Firms such as Persistent Systems (Persistent), Coforge, KPIT Technologies (KPIT), and Cyient performed better on key performance metrics

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Premium
IT mid-caps stick to steady growth amid uncertain macroeconomic environment

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Big Four information technology (IT) services players having disappointed the Street, the focus is on mid-cap IT players who seem to have met expectations, according to analyst reports and management commentary on the demand environment.
Firms such as Persistent Systems (Persistent), Coforge, KPIT Technologies (KPIT), and Cyient performed better on key performance metrics. Their managements sounded a cautious note, with most having guided for double-digit growth at a time when all the Big Four players are likely to clock in single-digit growth on the back of a strong order book.
Take the case of Pune-headquartered Persistent. The services and solutions company saw its growth driven by the services segment but also logged in record deal total contract value (TCV).

Also Read

Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share

Coforge slides 7% as over 7 million equity shares change hands on bourses

Rising offshore revenue to be growth huge lever for years: Coforge CEO

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 profit falls 23% to Rs 68 cr; income up Rs 893 cr

SBI Card Q4 net up 3% to Rs 596 cr on rise in finance, operating costs

SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Topics :CoforgeKPIT TechnologiesPersistent SystemscyientIndia's IT industryQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story