Home / Companies / Results / SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

Profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 rose 2.7% to Rs 596 crore from the previous year, while analysts had expected decline in profit to Rs 542 crore

Bengaluru
SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 7:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a surprise jump in its fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong consumer spending which outweighed higher funding costs.
Profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 rose 2.7% to Rs 596 crore ($72.8 million) from the previous year, while analysts had expected decline in profit to Rs 542 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Card-in-force, or the number of cards issued and outstanding, grew 22% to 16.8 million, while total spends on the company's credit cards grew 32% to Rs 71,686 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
The strong report card came amid a broader post-pandemic recovery in businesses and consumer spending, and improving asset quality at non-banking financial companies.

The company, backed by the country's top lender State Bank of India, said the cost of funds rose 185 basis points to 6.7% from last year as interest rates remained high. Net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell 170 basis points to 11.5% in the quarter.
Total expenses for the credit card services company climbed 39.3% to 31.17 billion rupees, including a 89.7% jump in finance costs.

Total revenue from operations for the credit card services company grew 32% to Rs 3,762 crore from a year earlier.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of gross advances - a measure of asset quality - slightly worsened to 2.35% at the end of March, from 2.22% from the end of December.

Also Read

Govt seeks approval for Rs 4.36 trillion additional spending in FY23

Nokia reports decline in profits, sees economy impacting client spending

Credit card spends in Dec cross Rs 1 trillion for 10th month in a row

SBI's Q2 net rises 74% to Rs 13,265 crore on improved interest margins

India may boost rural spending by 50% next year to spur jobs, housing

UltraTech Q4 net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,670 cr, revenue up 17.7%

Wipro Q4 profit declines 0.41% to Rs 3,074.5 cr, revenue rises 14.4%

ACC Q4 results: Profit falls 40% due to high energy costs, revenue up 8.1%

Shriram Finance consolidated net rises 18% to Rs 1,288 crore in Q4

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition

Topics :SBI CardsQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story