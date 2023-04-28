SBI Card reports surprise Q4 profit growth on higher consumer spending



Profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 rose 2.7% to Rs 596 crore ($72.8 million) from the previous year, while analysts had expected decline in profit to Rs 542 crore, according to Refinitiv IBES data. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Friday reported a surprise jump in its fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong consumer spending which outweighed higher funding costs.



The strong report card came amid a broader post-pandemic recovery in businesses and consumer spending, and improving asset quality at non-banking financial companies. Card-in-force, or the number of cards issued and outstanding, grew 22% to 16.8 million, while total spends on the company's credit cards grew 32% to Rs 71,686 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.



Total expenses for the credit card services company climbed 39.3% to 31.17 billion rupees, including a 89.7% jump in finance costs. The company, backed by the country's top lender State Bank of India, said the cost of funds rose 185 basis points to 6.7% from last year as interest rates remained high. Net interest margins, a key measure of profitability, fell 170 basis points to 11.5% in the quarter.