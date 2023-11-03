Home / Companies / Results / MPCB asks Tata Power to halve particulate matter emissions at plant

MPCB asks Tata Power to halve particulate matter emissions at plant

Mumbai is witnessing very high air pollution despite its inherent advantage of being a coastal city

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Tata Power on Friday said the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has requested it to halve the particulate matter emissions from its generating unit here to help curb pollution.

"MPCB has asked Tata Power to explore the feasibility of reducing the particulate matter from the stack from the present permissible 100 Mg/Nm3 to a more benign 50 Mg/Nm3," a spokesperson for the power utility said.

Tata Power said Thursday's news reports about it being asked to halve production to help reduce pollution are "factually incorrect".

Mumbai is witnessing very high air pollution despite its inherent advantage of being a coastal city.

Experts have blamed the infrastructure and construction building activity and poor enforcement of regulations designed to curb pollution for the situation.

Topics :Tata PowerAdani Power Tata Powerair pollution in India

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

