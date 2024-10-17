IT company Mphasis's Q2 net profit rises 8% Y-o-Y, deal value falls

Mphasis, the midcap information technology company, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 423.3 crore for the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY25), growing 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, profit was up 4.7 per cent.

Revenue in Q2 FY25 came in at Rs 3,536 crore up, rising 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.3 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q).

“Despite many ongoing challenges, the macro environment continues to trend in the right direction. We are witnessing increased AI (artificial intelligence) adoption across clients to address enterprise challenges with higher efficiency and accuracy, beyond cost advantage. Savings-led transformation thesis is core to all our deal archetypes and solutions, thus significantly enhancing service delivery and savings for clients,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director of Mphasis.