Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure

Its largest geography, Latin America (39 per cent of revenues) posted a double-digit growth (11.9 per cent) led by a strong volume performance in the herbicide segment. Domestic (India) revenues grew 15 per cent on account of biosolutions

The muted topline performance was due to a dip in North American sales which were down 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The North American market, which accounted for 18 per cent of sales, missed estimates by a fifth on account of a sharp decline in prices of herbicide glufosinate and delayed spring.