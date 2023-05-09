Home / Companies / Results / Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure

Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure

Lower debt levels, inexpensive valuations are positives

Ram Prasad Sahu
Muted near-term outlook, weak Q4 show to keep UPL stock under pressure

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
The stock of India's largest agrochemical player, UPL fell 2.8 per cent in trade and was among the top losers in the BSE 100 index on Tuesday. Weak March quarter (Q4) performance and muted near-term outlook led to the decline. The company reported a lacklustre 4 per cent growth in revenues on the back of a price reduction of 3 per cent and volume growth of 1 per cent. This was offset by a 6 per cent forex benefit.
The muted topline performance was due to a dip in North American sales which were down 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The North American market, which accounted for 18 per cent of sales, missed estimates by a fifth on account of a sharp decline in prices of herbicide glufosinate and delayed spring.
Its largest geography, Latin America (39 per cent of revenues) posted a double-digit growth (11.9 per cent) led by a strong volume performance in the herbicide segment. Domestic (India) revenues grew 15 per cent on account of biosolutions

Topics :UPL resultsAgrochemical companiesAgrochemical playersQ4 Results

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

