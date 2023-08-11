Home / Companies / Results / Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter

Nalco consolidated net profit declines 40% to Rs 334 crore in June quarter

Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shares of the company closed at Rs 94.24 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) on Friday posted a 40 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 333.76 crore for the June quarter due to lower income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 557.91 crore in year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income dropped to Rs 3,226.88 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared to Rs 3,847.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Odisha-based NALCO is one of the largest integrated aluminium producers in the country.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 94.24 apiece on the BSE on Friday, down 0.81 per cent from its previous close.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter

JSPL net profit declines 13% to Rs 1,692 crore in Q1 due to high expenses

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

ABB India's profit doubles to Rs 296 cr in June qtr due to higher revenue

Orient Green Power Company's net profit rises 6% to Rs 9.29 cr in Q1

Topics :NalcoNational Aluminium CompanyQ1 resultscompany

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story