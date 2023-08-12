Home / Companies / Results / NBCC posts Rs 77.41 cr profit in Q1, total income rises to Rs 1,965 cr

NBCC posts Rs 77.41 cr profit in Q1, total income rises to Rs 1,965 cr

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC Ltd has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 77.41 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 1,965.80 crore during April-June quarter of 2023-24 financial year, from Rs 1,853.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

NBCC is into project management consultancy (PMC) and real estate businesses.

NBCC said in a statement that 94.6 per cent of business revenue comes under PMC segment and redevelopment works.

Also Read

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

NBCC inks MoU with SIDBI for development work of their properties

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

ONGC's Q1 net profit drops 34% on back of lower oil prices, output

Global Health profit increases nearly 78% to Rs 102 crore in June quarter

Surya Roshni profit increases two-fold to Rs 59 crore in June quarter

New India Assurance profit doubles to Rs 260 crore in June quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank profit increases 23% to Rs 130 crore in Q1

Topics :NBCCQ1 resultsReal Estate

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story