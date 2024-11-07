Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NCC Q2 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 163 cr on higher order inflows

Revenue from operations rose 10.1% to 51.96 billion rupees. While total expenses rose 7.6% to 49.74 billion rupees, the cost of materials consumed, which forms more than a third of expenses, fell 1.2%

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST
Indian infrastructure firm NCC on Thursday reported its profit more than doubled in the second quarter, helped by higher order inflows.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.63 billion rupees ($19.3 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 773.4 million rupees a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 10.1% to 51.96 billion rupees. While total expenses rose 7.6% to 49.74 billion rupees, the cost of materials consumed, which forms more than a third of expenses, fell 1.2%.

KEY CONTEXT

In the July-September period, NCC saw healthy order inflows worth 35 billion rupees, led by buildings and transportation orders, analysts at Elara Capital said in a pre-earnings note.

Construction companies also benefited from lower prices of key raw materials. Domestic steel prices dropped to an over three-year low in the quarter, per data from commodities consultancy BigMint. Cement prices hit a five-year low in the quarter amid ample supply, according to Ambit Capital.

PEER COMPARISON

Valuation (next Estimates (next 12 Analysts' sentiment

12 months) months)

RIC PE EV/EBIT Revenue Profit Mean No of Stock to Div

DA growth growth rating* analysts price yield

target** (%)

NCC NULL 8.61 15.77 32.04 Buy 10 0.87 0.71

KNR 18.95 12.99 6.84 1.25 Buy 13 0.90 0.08

Constructions

PNC Infratech 11.59 13.64 1.14 -4.77 Buy 14 0.66 0.18

Ashoka 14.50 13.61 7.76 47.41 Buy 8 0.97 Null

Buildcon

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JULY-SEPTEMBER STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from LSEG IBES

-- $1 = 84.3340 Indian rupees

 

 

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

