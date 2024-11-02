Major General Jagdeep Cheema takes over as new ADG, NCC Directorate PHHP&C

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

As an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and commissioned into 223 Medium Regiment in 1988, Major General Cheema has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including UN Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea, and served as defence attache in the High Commission of India in Bangladesh
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 3:24 PM IST
Major General Jagdeep Singh Cheema has assumed charge as the 13th Additional Director General (ADG) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh (PHHP&C), said an official statement here on Saturday.

Bringing with his 36 years of distinguished service as the new commander, Major General Cheema will oversee the NCC Directorate PHHP&C, which comprises eight group headquarters located in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, it said.

The directorate covers 56 districts, imparting training to approximately 1.5 lakh cadets in 2,000 colleges and schools, focusing on overall youth development and molding future leaders, the statement said.

Cheema is a qualified instructor, having taught at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. His academic qualifications include two MPhil degrees and a PhD from the Panjab University for research on "Critical Appraisal of Joint Warfighting Capabilities of Indian Armed Forces", the statement further said.

As an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and commissioned into 223 Medium Regiment in 1988, Major General Cheema has held prestigious command and staff assignments, including UN Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea, and served as defence attache in the High Commission of India in Bangladesh.

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

