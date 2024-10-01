NCC Ltd share price: Construction company NCC Ltd share price increased by up to 2.71 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 310 per share on Tuesday, October 01, 2024. Construction company NCC Ltd share price increased by up to 2.71 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 310 per share on Tuesday, October 01, 2024.

The NCC share price rose after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 2,327 crore in September. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, NCC Ltd said, “NCC Ltd Limited has received orders valuing Rs 2,327 crore (excluding GST) in the month of September 2024.”

Of these orders Rs 1,417 crore is related to the Transportation Division, Rs 520 crore is related to Electrical Division, and Rs 390 crore is related to the Building Division.

These orders are received from State Government Agencies and Private Limited Company, and it does not include any internal order, NCC Ltd said in a statement.

Set up in 1978, NCC Ltd Limited specialises in turnkey engineering, procurement an deconstruction (EPC) contracts and build, operator and transfer (BOT) projects under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

The company is involved in a diverse range of sectors including road construction, building projects, irrigation, water and environmental services, electrical works, metals, mining, and railways.

Additionally, NCC Ltd holds major stakes in road and energy projects through its 62.1 per cent ownership of NCC Ltd Infrastructure Holdings Limited and in real estate via its 80 per cent ownership of NCC Ltd Urban Infrastructure.

The company extends its reach to the Middle East through subsidiaries based in Muscat and Dubai.

In FY24, NCC Ltd ventured into the Smart Metres segment, securing three projects valued at Rs 8,080 crore. The company has commenced field trials of Smart Metres in Bihar and is preparing to initiate trials in Maharashtra next month.

The market capitalisation of NCC Ltd is Rs 19,017.47 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of NCC Ltd share is Rs 364.50 while its 52-week low is Rs 136.55 per share.

At around 1:00 PM, the NCC Ltd share was trading 1.26 per cent higher at Rs 305.60 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.12 per cent lower at 84,198.05 levels.