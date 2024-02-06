Home / Companies / Results / Nexus Select Trust Q3 results: Profit at Rs 107 cr, income at Rs 588 cr

Nexus Select Trust Q3 results: Profit at Rs 107 cr, income at Rs 588 cr

Total income stood at Rs 588.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing

Its consumption centres have a tenant base of more than 1,000 domestic and international brands spanning 3,000 stores
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Nexus Select Trust -- the country's first retail space-backed REIT-- on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.85 crore in the December quarter and announced the distribution of Rs 303 crore to unitholders in the form of interest and dividend.

Total income stood at Rs 588.4 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The year-ago period numbers were not available as the company was listed last year.

In a statement, the company said it has achieved net operating income (NOI) of Rs 418.5 crore in the October-December quarter of this fiscal, up 14 per cent from the year-ago period.

"During the third quarter, we leased 0.25 million square feet achieving our highest-ever retail occupancy of 97.3 per cent. Our tenant sales grew by 8 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) ahead of the market growth. Our net operating income grew by 14 per cent YoY and we are on track to achieve our guidance for FY24," Dalip Sehgal, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nexus Select Trust, said.

The acquisition of three Grade A consumption centres is on track, he said and expected the deal to close post regulatory approvals.

The board of directors of Nexus Select Mall Management Pvt Ltd, Manager to the Nexus Select Trust, at its board meeting, declared a distribution of Rs 303 crore or Rs 2 per unit for the third quarter (Q3) of FY24.

Nexus Select Trust is India's first publicly listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Its portfolio comprises 17 Grade-A urban consumption centres (shopping malls) with a gross leasable area of 9.9 million square feet spread across 14 cities in India, two complementary hotel assets (354 keys) and three office assets with a gross leasable area of 1.3 million square feet.

Its consumption centres have a tenant base of more than 1,000 domestic and international brands spanning 3,000 stores.

Also Read

Blackstone exits Embassy REIT; sells entire 23.5% stake for Rs 7,100 cr

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

India's housing market to continue with high demand, growth in 2024

Gmail app for Android gets 'select all' option: What it is and how it works

Nifty Realty soars 6% in sharpest single-day rally since October 2021

Nykaa Q3FY24 results: Net profit increases 106% to Rs 17.5 crore

Britannia Q3 results: Profit falls 2% to Rs 761 cr on soft rural demand

JB Chemicals & Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 134 crore

JK Tyre and Industries Q3 results: PAT rises three-fold to Rs 221 cr

Birla Corporation Q3FY24 results: Company posts net profit of Rs 109.14 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Real Estate RealtyQ3 results

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story