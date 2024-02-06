Home / Companies / Results / JB Chemicals & Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 134 crore

JB Chemicals & Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 134 crore

Revenue increased to Rs 845 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 793 crore in the year-ago period, JB Pharma said in a statement

Shares of the company settled 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 1,724 apiece on the BSE
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 7:34 PM IST
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its net profit rose 26 per cent to Rs 134 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 106 crore in the October-December period of the last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 845 crore in the third quarter compared to Rs 793 crore in the year-ago period, JB Pharma said in a statement.

"Our focus on growing the domestic business ahead of the market continues, as reflected in the Q3 performance. The business once again stands out in this quarter," JB Pharma CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra stated.

In the international division, the formulations business is stable, he added.

"Our approach to develop progressive portfolios is on track, resulting in a positive impact for the exports branded generics business," Chopra said.

Shares of the company settled 1.18 per cent higher at Rs 1,724 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticalspharmaceutical firmsQ3 results

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

