Home / Companies / Results / Britannia Q3 results: Profit falls 2% to Rs 761 cr on soft rural demand

Britannia Q3 results: Profit falls 2% to Rs 761 cr on soft rural demand

The weak earnings come in face of intense price competition. The company has previously mentioned reducing certain product prices after competitors took advantage of declining raw material expenses

Total revenue from operations rose just over 1% to Rs 4,256 crore, roughly in line with the growth in the previous quarter when it reported its lowest increase in more than two years
Reuters CHENNAI/BENGALURU

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Indian biscuit maker Britannia Industries reported a nearly 2% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by subdued rural demand and elevated competition from smaller packaged food makers.

Britannia, which sells Jim Jam and NutriChoice biscuits, reported consolidated profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 761 crore ($91.7 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with Rs 774 crore a year earlier.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company recorded a one-off gain of Rs 376 crore from a stake sale in the year-ago quarter.

The weak earnings come in the face of intense price competition. The company has previously mentioned reducing certain product prices after competitors took advantage of declining raw material expenses to lower prices and attract more consumers.

Rural spending on treats and snacks has also been constrained by the high cost of living.

Total revenue from operations rose just over 1% to Rs 4,256 crore, roughly in line with the growth in the previous quarter when it reported its lowest increase in more than two years.

The Good Day biscuit maker's shares climbed 18% last quarter, outperforming a 11% increase in India's bluechip Nifty 50 index.

 

Also Read

Britannia sees a clear slowdown in rural markets, says Varun Berry

Printing 'date of mfg', 'sale price' on packaged items mandatory from Jan 1

Bikaji Foods Q3 results: Profit up 14% on strong demand for packaged sweets

Britannia Industries slips 3% as Q1FY24 results misses Street estimates

Rs 50,000 cr FDI in food processing sector in last 9 years: PM Modi

JB Chemicals & Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 26% to Rs 134 crore

JK Tyre and Industries Q3 results: PAT rises three-fold to Rs 221 cr

Birla Corporation Q3FY24 results: Company posts net profit of Rs 109.14 cr

Nykaa Q3 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 16.19 cr on festive demand

Trident Ltd Q3 results: Profit down 25% to Rs 109 crore on rise in expenses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BritanniaBritannia IndustriesBritannia Industries resultsPackaged food makers

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story