Home / Companies / Results / NIIT Learning Systems Q3 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 57 crore

NIIT Learning Systems Q3 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 57 crore

NIIT Learning Systems on Wednesday posted a 23.27 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 56.7 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 7.7 per cent to Rs 391.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter from Rs 363.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

NIIT Learning Systems on Wednesday posted a 23.27 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 56.7 crore in the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 46 crore in the same period a year ago, NIIT Learning Systems said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's revenue from operations increased by 7.7 per cent to Rs 391.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter from Rs 363.29 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Business saw an uptick in sequential growth on the back of continuing addition of new customers and 100 per cent renewals despite compression of spends. We are making a strong commitment to investing in AI for improving effectiveness of learning interventions and are getting positive response from our customers," NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NLSL) Executive Director and CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.

NIIT MTS added two new MTS (Managed Training Services) customers during the third quarter of FY'24. At the end of the quarter, the company had 86 active MTS customers with a revenue visibility of USD 348 million, the company statement said.

"Despite the tough environment, the business has shown strong resilience through QoQ growth while maintaining operating margins and achieving strong profit growth," NLSL vice chairman and managing director Vijay K Thadani said.

NIIT Learning Systems Limited (NIIT MTS) offers managed training services to market-leading companies across 30 countries. The services include custom content and curriculum design, learning delivery, learning administration, strategic sourcing, and learning technology, among others.

Also Read

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Dabur Q3 results: Profit rises 6.2% to Rs 506 crore, revenue up 7%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Tata Technologies Q3 results: PAT rises 14.72% to Rs 170.22 crore

TEIL Q3 results: Profit falls 7% to Rs 137 cr; will foray into IMFL biz

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 results: Profit up by 40.2% at Rs 104 cr on demand rise

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results: Consolidated PAT rises 21.5% to Rs 180.37 cr

Suzlon Q3 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 203 cr, income at Rs 1,569 cr

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 results: Profit falls to Rs 65 crore on muted demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NIITQ3 resultseducationEdTechcorporate earningsEarnings growth

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story