Home / Companies / Results / Nippon Life Q4 results: AMC reports 73% rise in profit, revenue rise 34%

Nippon Life Q4 results: AMC reports 73% rise in profit, revenue rise 34%

Shares of the company closed at Rs 586, with a gain of Rs 24, or 4.3 per cent

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nippon Life India Asset Management on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in fourth quarter (Q4) profit at Rs 343 crore. The net profit for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) stood at Rs 1,106 crore, 53 per cent higher than the FY23 profit.

The revenue from operations rose 34 per cent in Q4 to Rs 468 crore. For the whole financial year, it went up 22 per cent to Rs 1,643 crore. Total income surged 45 per cent YoY for the quarter and 34 per cent for FY 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In a release, the company said its assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5.24 trillion at the end of the financial year 2024. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Nippon India Mutual Fund's average AUM was Rs 4.31 trillion, up 47 per cent YoY, the asset manager said.

According to the company, retail investors have a 30 per cent share in its MF AUM. "NIMF's AUM from ‘Beyond the Top 30 cities’ (B-30) stood at Rs 86,200 crore ($10.3 billion) - an increase of 9 per cent QoQ. This forms 19.5 per cent of NIMF’s AUM vs 17.9 per cent for the industry," it stated.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 586, with a gain of Rs 24, or 4.3 per cent.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: Date, where & where to watch

Nippon Paint announces acquisition of VIBGYOR Paints and Chemicals

Nippon Life India AMC surges 8%, hits new high after huge block deal

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 result: Date, time & where to watch

Nippon Mutual Fund releases small, midcap fund stress-test report

DCB Bank Q4 result: PAT up 10% at Rs 156 cr, total income at Rs 1,581 cr

Axis Bank Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 7,129 crore, NII grows 11%

Nippon Life AMC Q4 results: Profit after tax jumps 73% to Rs 343 crore

HUL Q4FY24 results: Consolidated net profit dips 1.5% to Rs 2,561 crore

Equitas SFB Q4 result: PAT at Rs 207 cr, total income surges to Rs 1,685 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nippon Life Companyasset management companiesassets under managementIndian marketsQ4 Results

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story