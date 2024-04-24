HUL Q4FY24 results: Consolidated net profit dips 1.5% to Rs 2,561 crore

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 2,558 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 in financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 1.6 per cent drop from Rs 2,600 crore reported during the same time last year.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's consolidated income for Q4 rose marginally by less than one per cent to Rs 15,441 crore in Q4, from Rs 15,375 crore during the same period last year.

Consolidated total expenses came in at Rs 12,100 crore in Q4, up 1.15 per cent from Rs 11,962 crore reported during the same period last year.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit went up 1.9 per cent from Rs 2,509 crore reported in Q3. Consolidated income fell 2.15 per cent from 15,781 in Q3, and total expenses fell 1.6 per cent from Rs 12,305 crore in the last quarter.

Consolidated net profit for the entire financial year 2023-24 came in at Rs 10,282 crore, a marginal 1.37 per cent increase from Rs 10,143 crore reported at the end of last year.



Consolidated total income for the company came in at 62,707 crore for FY24, up 2.64 per cent from Rs 61,092 crore reported at the end of FY23. Total expenses for the firm also went up 2.3 per cent at Rs 48,783 crore from Rs 47,683 year-on-year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the fourth quarter was Rs. 3,535 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 23.1 per cent.



On a standalone basis, the company saw a six per cent fall in net profit at Rs 2,406 crore for Q4 FY24. The company had reported a Rs 2,552 crore during the same period last year.

The company announced dividend of Rs 24 per share.

HUL's shares on BSE closed trading at Rs 2,260.05 on Wednesday ahead of the company's financial results.