Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 1.8% to Rs 5,054.43 cr; revenue up 15.6%

ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 1.8% to Rs 5,054.43 cr; revenue up 15.6%

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,964.52 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from ITC

ITC
Shares of ITC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 471.85 per scrip on BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Diversified entity ITC Ltd on Thursday reported an 1.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,054.43 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,964.52 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from ITC.

ITC's revenue from operations jumped 15.62 per cent to Rs 22,281.89 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 19,270.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The total expenses were 20.92 per cent higher in the September quarter to Rs 16,056.86 crore.

ITC's revenue from operations grew 15.62 per cent to Rs 22,281.89 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The total income of ITC, which includes other income, rose 14.86 per cent to Rs 22,897.85 crore. It was Rs 19,934.9 crore a year ago.

Shares of ITC Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 471.85 per scrip on BSE, down 1.81 per cent from its previous close.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Market Today: ITC Q2, FII selling, Waaree, Deepak Builders IPO allotment

ITC, HUL, Airtel among 5 Nifty stocks to avoid as market bounces back

India, US should aim to enhance agricultural productivity: ITC official

ITC Q1 Preview: Weakness in agri, paperboard sectors may dent Ebitda margin

ITC chairman announces investment of Rs 20,000 cr for 'medium term'

Topics :ITC LtdITC resultQ2 results

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story