Omaxe Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 147.44 cr on rise in expenses

Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 147.44 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

The company's net loss stood at Rs 106.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income increased to Rs 385.23 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal year, from Rs 220.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on August 13.

Total expenses rose to Rs 542.40 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 352.39 crore a year ago.