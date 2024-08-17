Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Omaxe Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 147.44 cr on rise in expenses

Total income increased to Rs 385.23 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal year, from Rs 220.85 crore in the corresponding period of the last year, according to a regulatory filing on Aug 13

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in the country
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Realty firm Omaxe Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 147.44 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

The company's net loss stood at Rs 106.32 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income increased to Rs 385.23 crore in the April-June period of this fiscal year, from Rs 220.85 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on August 13.

Total expenses rose to Rs 542.40 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 352.39 crore a year ago.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.


First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

