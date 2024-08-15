Ramky Infrastructure Q1 results: Net profit declines 33% to Rs 71 cr

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd has reported a 32.6 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 70.9 crore for the April-June quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 105.2 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 569.1 crore in the first quarter of 2024-25 from Rs 556.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Our financial performance in Q1 FY 2024-25 underscores the strength of our fiscal discipline and strategic foresight. Despite the seasonal economic headwinds, we have maintained a healthy growth trajectory, with significant improvements in our core financial metrics when adjusted for last year's one-time gain," Ramky Group CFO N S Rao said in the statement.