Orient Technologies Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 62.5% to Rs 15 cr

Cloud and data management solutions provider Orient Technologies has reported a 62.52 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 15.05 crore for the September quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 9.26 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 223.14 crore, 49.35 per cent higher than Rs 149.40 crore a year earlier.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 62.17 per cent and 49.91 per cent, respectively.

"As we move into Q3, we have a robust pipeline in place, filled with high-potential opportunities that we are excited to bring to fruition. With a stable market environment, Orient is well-positioned to accelerate its momentum and pursue ambitious growth objectives," Orient Technologies Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Sawant said.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm's employee count was 1,517 as of September 30 this year.

Shares of Orient Technologies were trading at Rs 415 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, 6.59 per cent higher than its previous close.