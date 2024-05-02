Home / Companies / Results / P&G Health Q4 results: PAT dips 21% to Rs 46 cr, revenue at Rs 252 cr

P&G Health Q4 results: PAT dips 21% to Rs 46 cr, revenue at Rs 252 cr

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 59 core a year ago

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 252 crore for the period under review compared to Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Procter & Gamble Health on Thursday said its profit after tax declined 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 46 crore for the third quarter ended March 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 59 core a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its revenue from operations declined to Rs 252 crore for the period under review compared to Rs 321 crore in the year-ago period, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Health said in a regulatory filing.

"The company's continued efforts to strengthen our reach and distribution with a transformed go-to-market model reflected in a one-time impact on the quarter's sales owing to the transition and optimisation of trade management and inventory," P&G Health India Managing Director Milind Thatte said.

"However, we have seen sales recover in the months of March and April," he added.

Also Read

P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO with effect from May 1

P&G Hygiene Q2 result: Profit jumps as lower costs offset dip in sales

Gillette India Dec quarter results: Net profit rises 39.6% on better demand

ICC condoles former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter's demise

P&G to record up to $2.5 bn in Gillette writedown, operations rejig

RailTel Q4 results: PAT rise 3% to Rs 77.5 cr, total income at Rs 852 cr

Blue Dart Express Q4 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 78 crore

Dabur Q4 results: Profit up 16% at Rs 349.5 cr, rural business beats urban

Adani Ports Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 2,040 crore

Coal India registers 18% growth in annual profit, tepid income rise

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Procter & Gamblehealthcare

First Published: May 02 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story