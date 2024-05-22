Paytm Q4 results: Loss widens to Rs 549.60 cr, revenue falls 2.6%

Digital payments firm Paytm, on Wednesday reported a wider consolidated loss of Rs 549.6 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4 FY24) from Rs 168.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, the loss doubled from Rs 219.8 crore in Q3 FY24.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Noida-based firm reported a loss of Rs 1,417 crore for the entire FY24, down from Rs 1,776.5 crore in FY23. Net income declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,398.8 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to Rs 2464.6 crore in Q4 FY23.

One97 Communications , which operates Paytm, attributed the decline in income in Q4FY24 to “temporary disruptions in business operations”. In January, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed crippling restrictions on the firm’s associated entity Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL).

“The company will see the full financial impact in Q1 FY 2025, due to prudent operations risk policies and temporary disruptions, it is confident to see meaningful improvement starting Q2 FY 2025,” said One97 Communications in a press release.

Sequentially, revenue dipped 20 per cent from Rs 2,999.1 crore in Q3 FY24. Overall revenue for the entire FY24 rose 25.2 per cent to Rs 10,524.7 crore from Rs 8,400 in FY23.

After the restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank, One97 Communications’ expenses increased slightly in Q4 FY24 compared to the same quarter in FY23.

It spent Rs 2,691.4 crore in Q4 FY24 compared to 2.3 per cent in Rs 2,630.5 crore in Q4 FY23. Sequentially, the company cut down its expenses by 16.3 per cent from Rs 3,216.3 crore in Q3 FY24.

Expenses were pegged at Rs 11,644.6 crore for entire FY24, up 15 per cent in Rs 10,130.4 crore FY23.

“I am happy to share that we have successfully transitioned our core payment business from PPBL to other partner banks. This move de-risks our business model and also opens up new opportunities for long-term monetization, given our platform’s strength around customer and merchant engagement,” said Paytm founder and chief executive officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma, in a letter to shareholders.