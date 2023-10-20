Paytm trims losses to Rs 290 crore in Q2, total income increases 8%

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, saw its net loss narrow to Rs 290.5 crore on a consolidated basis in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year (Q2FY24) from Rs 357 crore in Q1FY24. The company had posted a loss of Rs 571.1 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year (Q2FY23).

The Noida-based fintech's total income rose 8 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 2,464.2 crore in Q1FY24 to Rs 2,662.5 crore in Q2FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's total income rose 32.2 per cent from Rs 2,013.6 crore.

The company reported a 7.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,518.6 crore in Q2FY24, up from Rs 2,341.6 crore in Q1FY24.

Its expenses have increased 4.8 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 2,936.7 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 2,800 crore in Q1FY24. On a year-on-year basis, expenses rose 14.6 per cent from Rs 2,561.4 crore.

However, the fintech firm has cut down on its marketing and promotional expenses. It spent Rs 252.8 crore in Q2FY24 on marketing and promotional activities, a four per cent reduction from Rs 265.3 crore in Q1FY24.

It recorded a 22 per cent reduction in marketing-related expenses from Rs 327.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company noted a 41 per cent year-on-year increase in its gross merchandise value to Rs 4.5 trillion in Q2FY24 from Rs 3.18 trillion in the corresponding period of the previous year (Q2FY23).

It said that it disbursed loans worth Rs 16,211 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, up 122 per cent year-on-year from Rs 7,313 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of loans disbursed increased from Rs 14,845 crore.

The number of loans the company disbursed inched up 3.1 per cent to 13.2 million loans in Q2FY24 from 12.8 million loans in the previous quarter. In the year-ago period, it disbursed 9.2 million loans.

"With the onboarding of Tata Capital, we now have nine bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) partners across all our lending products (including credit cards)," the company said.

The company said that its merchant subscriptions, which includes subscriptions from its point of sale (POS) devices and soundboxes, was pegged at 9.2 million in Q2FY24, a 91.6 per cent jump from 4.8 million devices last year. In Q1FY24, the number for merchant subscriptions was 7.9 million.

Paytm's suite of soundbox devices includes a card soundbox, a pocket soundbox and a music soundbox, which enables merchants to receive audio notifications for payments.

"These launches will help us in increasing total addressable market (TAM), merchant engagement, and card acceptance," it added.