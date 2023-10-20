Home / Companies / Results / Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 605 crore

Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 605 crore

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 90 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 605 crore for the September quarter on a healthy growth core income and a fall in bad loans.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 90 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 605 crore for the September quarter on a healthy growth core income and a fall in bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, total income rose to Rs 8,412 crore from Rs 7,065 crore a year ago, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during the September quarter grew to Rs 7,351 crore as against Rs 6,155 crore in the year-ago period.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,028 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 2,747 crore a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 4.62 per cent of gross advances as of September 30.

Net NPAs were also brought down to 1.64 per cent as compared to 2.95 per cent in the same period previous fiscal.

As a result, provision and contingencies declined to Rs 967 crore as against Rs 1,125 crore in the same period a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.54 in the quarter from 89.20 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Net Interest Margin improved to 3.53 per cent as against 3.12 per cent last year, it said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 14.82 per cent as compared to 13.56 per cent.

The bank's total business grew by 11.51 per cent to Rs 6,02,284 crore vis--vis Rs 5,40,130 in the second quarter of previous fiscal.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profits up 71% YoY, NPA down 2.19%

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

ITC, SBI, and others: These companies will declare their Q4 results today

Poonawalla Fincorp's Q2 results: Net profit up 77% to Rs 230 crore

Poonawalla Fincorp reports 77% jump in net income at Rs 230 cr for Sept qtr

KFin Technologies Q2 profit up 28%; Softbank sells another 1.1% in Zomato

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls 35% to Rs 1,729 crore

J&K Bank Q2 profit soars 57% to Rs 381 cr on growth in interest income

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Central bankCentral Bank of IndiaQ2 resultsBanksfinance sector

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story