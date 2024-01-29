Home / Companies / Results / Piramal Enterprises posts Rs 2,378 crore loss on AIF provisions in Q3

Piramal Enterprises posts Rs 2,378 crore loss on AIF provisions in Q3

Capital adequacy remains strong despite 4% AIF impact; Slows down on unsecured consumer loan book

The company’s stock closed 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 883.55 per share on the BSE
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 9:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) reported a consolidated loss of Rs 2,378 crore for the third quarter (Q3) ended December 2023, primarily due to provisions of Rs 3,540 crore for exposure to alternative investment funds (AIFs). In the same quarter of the previous financial year, it had posted a net profit of Rs 3,545 crore.

Ajay Piramal, chairman of PEL, stated in response to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular issued in December 2023 that the company has made complete provisions for its investments in AIFs, subsequently removing them from its assets under management (AUM).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Our confidence in the full recovery of these investments remains strong, which is evident in the positive payment record thus far,” said Piramal.

The company’s stock closed 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 883.55 per share on the BSE.

Its net interest income declined by 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 835 crore in Q3 of 2023-24 (FY24) from Rs 1,033 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the net interest margins improved by over 100 basis points (bps) to 4.9 per cent over the same quarter last year, said Jairam Sridharan, managing director of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, in a media interaction after the Q3 results announcement.

The other income, comprising fees and commission, dividends, etc, was down by 71 per cent to Rs 251 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 861 crore a year ago. The growing retail loan business has contributed to fees, said Sridharan.

Its AUM grew by 9 per cent Y-o-Y, excluding the impact of AIF provision-related reduction at quarter-end. They stood at Rs 67,283 crore at the end of December 2023. Any further investments in AIF will be severely curtailed, in line with the intent of the regulator (Reserve Bank of India).

The assets in AIFs are performing well, and recoveries from them would add to the bottom line, said Yesh Nadkarni, chief executive officer of wholesale lending at PEL.

The legacy AUM, also known as the old business, was down 47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,693 crore. It comprised 28 per cent of total AUM and is expected to continue to run down further. Growth AUM grew by 63 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 48,590 crore at the end of December.

The finance company has slowed down business in the small-ticket unsecured consumer loan segment, and interest rates have been repriced by 25-100 bps in this category, said Sridharan.

RBI has increased the risk weight on unsecured credit to contain the high pace of credit expansion in this segment.

Its capital adequacy stood at 24.3 per cent on a consolidated basis at the end of December 2023. While the AIF provision impacted capital adequacy by 400 bps, the sale of Rs 1,440 crore from Shriram Investments would further strengthen the balance and capital adequacy, added Sridharan.

Also Read

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

Piramal Pharma clocks 11% revenue growth in quarter ending September

Piramal-Bain investment arm acquires API biz of Ind-Swift for Rs 1,650 cr

Piramal Pharma is aiming to achieve zero waste to landfill by FY25

Should touch Rs 1K crore from OTC this year, says Nandini Piramal

UTI AMC Q3 results: Profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 186 cr, revenue up 52%

BPCL Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 82% to Rs 2,181 crore

Kamdhenu Q3 results: Profit falls 7% to Rs 11 cr, income falls to Rs 157 cr

Voda Idea Q3 results: Loss narrows 12% to Rs 6,985 cr, Arpu rises to Rs 145

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piramal EnterprisesQ3 resultsAIFAUM

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story