LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Global digital consulting and solutions firm LatentView Analytics Ltd reported a profit after tax of Rs 46.50 crore for the October-December 2023 quarter, as announced by the company on Monday.

During the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the city-headquartered company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 52.4 crore. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2023, the profit after tax stood at Rs 113.40 crore, compared to Rs 121.22 crore during the same period last year.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 188.69 crore from Rs 167.45 crore in the same period last year. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, total income rose to Rs 526.93 crore, compared to Rs 438.42 crore in the same period last year.

LatentView Analytics Chief Executive Officer Rajan Sethuraman commented on the financial performance, stating, "We are particularly proud to cross the significant milestone of this being the first-ever quarter to achieve USD 20 million plus in revenue."



"In Q3FY24, our revenue witnessed a sequential growth of 6.4 per cent and 14 per cent on a year-on-year basis, primarily driven by higher revenue from existing clients. We continue to see robust momentum for our value-led offerings across geographies. We remain committed to proactively delivering strategic business outcomes through our value-proposition-led and domain-focused approach," he added.