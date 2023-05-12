Home / Companies / Results / Polycab India consolidated PAT rises 31.68% to Rs 428 crore in Q4

Polycab India consolidated PAT rises 31.68% to Rs 428 crore in Q4

Polycab India on Friday reported a 31.68 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending March 31, at Rs 428.41 crore YoY

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Polycab India consolidated PAT rises 31.68% to Rs 428 crore in Q4

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Electrical goods company Polycab India on Friday reported a 31.68 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter ending March 31, at Rs 428.41 crore compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 325.33 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Polycab India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company increased by 8.90 per cent at Rs 4,323.68 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,969.98 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

In FY23, the PAT of the company witnessed 51.70 per cent growth at Rs 1,282.25 crore compared to Rs 845.23 crore in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations of the company in FY23 grew by 15.60 per cent to Rs 14,107.77 crore compared to Rs 12,203.76 crore in the previous financial year.

FY23 was a remarkable year for the company, as we surpassed revenues of Rs 14,000 crore and profitability threshold of Rs 1,000 crore, to record highest ever revenues and PAT. With robust demand on the anvil, we are confident of exhibiting continued strong growth in the near-to-mid term as well," Polycab India Chairman and Managing Director Inder T Jaisinghani said.

The company's shares on Friday closed at Rs 3,388.55, up 4.78 per cent on BSE.

Also Read

Healthy near-term growth outlook for Polycab India after record Q3 profit

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Too early to speak now: Kharge on Gujarat, Himachal election results

IOB net up 19% to Rs 656 cr in Q4FY23, income rises 16% to Rs 5,271 cr

HPCL's profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 cr on refining, marketing margins

Colgate-Palmolive beats Q4 profit estimates helped by price hikes

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Cipla's Q4 net profit up 45% at Rs 526 cr on account of robust sales

Topics :PolycabQ4 Results

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story