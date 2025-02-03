Power Grid Corp Q3 results: PAT dips 4% to Rs 3,682 cr on weak demand

Power Grid Corporation of India missed third-quarter profit estimates on Monday, largely because of sluggish power demand.

The state-run energy transmission company's consolidated net profit fell 4% to 38.62 billion rupees ($443.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31.

Revenue from operations fell 3% to 112.33 billion rupees, falling short of analysts' expectations.

KEY CONTEXT

A slowdown in India's economy had dragged on the rise in power demand.

Power generation in the second half of 2024 grew to about a quarter of the total growth seen in the first half of the year.

India's power generation grew by only 3% from October to December, compared to a 12% rise a year earlier.

Overall, the power generation growth in 2024 was the slowest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average market clearing price on the Indian Energy Exchange last quarter specify fell 26% year-on-year.