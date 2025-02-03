Castrol India reports 12% rise in profit for Dec quarter on steady demand

Engine oil maker Castrol India posted a 12 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by steady demand for its products.

The company, 51 per cent owned by British oil major BP, said profit after tax rose to 2.71 billion rupees ($31 million) in the fourth quarter, from 2.42 billion rupees a year ago.

Quarterly revenue grew 7.1 per cent to 13.54 billion rupees in the October to December quarter due to higher sales of its lubricants for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

India's two-wheeler sales grew about 3 per cent in the quarter, while those of commercial vehicles rose 1.2 per cent, according to industry data.

Castrol India is looking to grab a larger share in the country's competitive lubricants market that includes state-owned oil refiners like Bharat Petroleum and foreign players such as Shell.

The company, in its latest annual report said it wanted to capitalise on surging sport utility vehicle sales and would launch a slew of premium as well as affordable markets, to improve its presence in the country.

Also Read

"In 2025...making Castrol more accessible and affordable has been a key strategy, and we intend to scale it further to get more consumers into our network," Managing Director Kedar Lele said in a press release.

The company's shares closed marginally lower on Monday.