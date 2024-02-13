Power Mech Projects Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 62 crore

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Tuesday posted a 22.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, aided by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 50.6 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Its total income rose to Rs 1,114.9 crore from Rs 912 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 1,008.2 crore against Rs 840.9 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure-construction companies providing a spectrum of services in the power and infrastructure sectors.