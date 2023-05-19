Home / Companies / Results / PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

PTC India Financial Services Q4 net profit rises nearly 46% to Rs 36.41 cr

The company said its net interest margin (NIM) increased to 4.35 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 4.30 per cent in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
PTC India Financial Services on Friday reported a nearly 46 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 36.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The company posted a profit after tax of Rs 24.98 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Ltd. PFS has been granted the status of an infrastructure finance company by the Reserve Bank of India.

The company said its net interest margin (NIM) increased to 4.35 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 against 4.30 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fell to Rs 199.70 crore, from Rs 231.35 crore a year ago.

For the financial year 2022-23, PFS' profit after tax (PAT) increased to Rs 175.81 crore compared to Rs 129.98 crore in 2021-22.

The total income for the fiscal ending March 2023 declined to Rs 797.08 crore over Rs 968.75 crore in FY 2021-22.

Shares of the company settled 0.93 per cent up at Rs 16.28 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

