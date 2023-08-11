Home / Companies / Results / Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter

Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.44 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 335.81 crore during the April-June period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 297.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses increased to Rs 362.84 crore from Rs 249.34 crore during the period under review, the Bengaluru-based firm said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Puravankara soars 13% as it records highest-ever sales value in Q1FY24

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

JSPL net profit declines 13% to Rs 1,692 crore in Q1 due to high expenses

Muthoot Finance posts first quarterly profit growth in six quarters

ABB India's net profit doubles to Rs 296 cr in Q1 due to higher revenue

Orient Green Power Company's net profit rises 6% to Rs 9.29 cr in Q1

NMDC's consolidated net profit grows 13% to Rs 1,661 cr in June quarter

Topics :PuravankaraQ1 resultscompanyReal Estate

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story