Puravankara consolidated net loss at Rs 17.86 crore in June quarter

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.86 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 34.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 335.81 crore during the April-June period of the 2023-24 financial year from Rs 297.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total expenses increased to Rs 362.84 crore from Rs 249.34 crore during the period under review, the Bengaluru-based firm said.