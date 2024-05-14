Home / Companies / Results / Q4 results: PVR Inox reports Rs 130 crore net loss on weak demand

Q4 results: PVR Inox reports Rs 130 crore net loss on weak demand

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 130 crore ($15.6 million) for the March quarter, missing analysts' estimate of a loss of Rs 83.59 crore, as per LSEG data

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall
During the year, the company opened 130 new screens and closed 85 screens. The company said plans to shut down underperforming cinemas to reduce costs.
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's largest multiplex operator PVR Inox reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday, hurt by a lack of interest in Bollywood releases.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 130 crore ($15.6 million) for the March quarter, missing analysts' estimate of a loss of Rs 83.59 crore, as per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company was formed by a merger of PVR and Inox in February 2023, and the results are not comparable year-over-year.

PVR Inox had posted a profit of Rs 12.8 crore last quarter.

The quarter ended March 2024 marks PVR Inox's weakest quarter in the year, the company said.

The company flagged "significant volatility" in box office collections, with demand muted despite major Bollywood releases like "Fighter", "Shaitaan" and "Article 370".
 

It also added that the ongoing general election has impacted the flow of new releases, and that expects it to stabilize by mid-June.

Its occupancy slipped to 22.6% from 25.2% in the December quarter.

Coupled with these factors, it saw a 2% drop in average ticket price, prompting a near 19% sequential drop in revenue.

During the year, the company opened 130 new screens and closed 85 screens. The company said plans to shut down underperforming cinemas to reduce costs.

It also said it would pursue box office initiatives like screening alternate events like film festivals and sports, and was evaluating monetising real estate assets in a bid to become net debt free over the next few years.

PVR Inox's shares, which were up 1% ahead of results, dropped 2.3% post results.
 

Also Read

No ads, only movies: PVR INOX launches ad-free screenings in metros

Top 5 upcoming movies to watch in December 2023, check the list here

PVR Inox Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 12.8 crore; revenue at Rs 15,459 cr

9 Indian movies, shows in Netflix's top 1,000 watched between Jan-Jun 2023

TMS Ep593: Real estate boom, Bollywood's revival, Pulkit Agarwal, GCCs

Zydus Wellness Q4: Net profit up 3.44% to Rs 150 cr, revenue at 782 cr

Tube Investments Q4 results: Slight dip in standalone PAT at Rs 247.88 cr

Sterling Tools Q4 results: PAT doubles to Rs 16 cr on growth in EV division

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 result: Consolidated net profit up 33% at Rs 812 cr

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 35% to Rs 456 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PVRQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 14 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story