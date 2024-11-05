Q2 results today: Titan, Mazagon, and Dr Reddy's among 63 to post earnings

Titan Company, a major player in the consumer discretionary segment, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and pharma firm Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are among 63 companies to release their second quarter (Q2) earnings for financial year 2024-25 on Tuesday. GAIL India, PB Fintech (parent company of Policybazaar/ Paisabazaar), Berger Paints, Mankind Pharma, and Manappuram Finance will also be releasing their earnings reports for the July-September quarter today. In addition, energy major Oil India and Saregama India are set to provide insights into their quarterly performance today. ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Labs Q2 Preview: Profits may decline 7%, revenues to rise 12% Among these, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is expected to report a modest profit decline with double-digit revenue growth, as analysts forecast slower performance in North America due to stable volumes across key products.

IRFC Q2FY25 earnings highlight

Market overview - November 5

The Indian stock market opened on a cautious note this morning, with the BSE Sensex down 271.63 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 78,510.61. The Nifty 50 similarly slipped by 85.75 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 23,909.60. This downturn follows Monday’s steep drop, which saw the Nifty50 and Sensex fall close to 2 per cent as a result of heightened foreign investor withdrawals, which reached Rs 114,445 crore in the cash segment. The indices are currently around 9.5 per cent below their recent peak, marking a five-month low amid a combination of weak earnings and ongoing global uncertainty.

In the United States, stock markets saw a similar dip on Monday as investors braced for potential volatility ahead of the upcoming presidential election, which could bring policy shifts and impact global markets. With the US Federal Reserve expected to announce an interest rate cut later this week, market participants are treading carefully. The presidential race between Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate, and Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, remains close, further intensifying the market’s cautious stance.

List of 63 companies to post Q2FY25 earnings on Nov 5:

1. Adroit Infotech 2. Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd (AHLWEST) 3. Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd 4. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd 5. Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd 6. Banswara Syntex Ltd 7. Berger Paints India Ltd 8. Bharat Seats Ltd 9. Black Rose Industries Ltd 10. Blue Chip India Ltd 11. Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd (BOMOXY-B1) 12. CCL Products India Ltd 13. Ceigall India Ltd 14. Chemplast Sanmar Ltd 15. Datamatics Global Services Ltd 16. D B (International) Stock Brokers Ltd 17. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd 18. eClerx Services Ltd

19. Everest Industries Ltd

20. Fiberweb India Ltd

21. Fortis Malar Hospitals Ltd

22. GAIL (India) Ltd

23. Grovy India Ltd

24. Intense Technologies Ltd

25. International Combustion (India) Ltd

26. Jenson & Nicholson (India) Ltd

27. JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

28. Kartik Investments Trust Ltd

29. Kirloskar Electric Co Ltd (KECL)

30. Kiran Vyapar Ltd

31. KPR Mill Ltd

32. Lakhotia Polyesters India Ltd

33. Manappuram Finance Ltd

34. Mankind Pharma Ltd

35. Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

36. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

37. Megastar Foods Ltd

38. Midwest Gold Ltd

39. Muthoot Microfin Ltd

40. Oil India Ltd

41. Pharmed Industries Ltd (PHRMASI)

42. PB Fintech Ltd (Policybazaar)

43. Rane Holdings Ltd

44. Raymond Luxury Cottons Ltd

45. Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd

46. Saregama India Ltd

47. Scan Steels Ltd

48. Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd

49. Sicagen India Ltd

50. Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd

51. SJVN Ltd

52. Southern Online Bio Technologies Ltd (SODFC)

53. SPS International Ltd

54. Sundram Fasteners Ltd

55. Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

56. Timken India Ltd

57. Titan Company Ltd

58. Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd

59. Uniroyal Industries Ltd

60. Viji Finance Ltd

61. Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd

62. Wonderla Holidays Ltd

63. Xpro India Ltd