Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,900; Trent, RIL drag
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 dragged at opening bell on Tuesday, amid mixed global cues.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was down 271.63 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 78,510.61, while the NIfty 50 was at 23,909.60, down 85.75 points, or 0.36 per cent.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended the week's first trading session with deep cuts, each down over 1 per cent at close.
The BSE Sensex shed as much as 941.88 points or 1.18 per cent to settle at 78,782.24. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 ended lower by 309 points or 1.27 per cent to settle at 23,995.35.
The fear index, India (VIX), which measures the volatility in the markets, ended higher by 5.01 per cent at 16.70 points.
Broader indices also ended in red, with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending lower by 1.31 per cent, and 1.98 per cent, respectively.
All the sectoral indices ended in the red, too, with Nifty OMCs, Realty, and Media ending down by over 2 per cent each, followed by Financials, FMCG, Metal, Private Bank, and Consumer Durables, all ending lower by over 1 per cent each.
Apart from that, the latest correction in the Indian markets has led to a sharp decline in equity valuations in the country. The trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of the benchmark BSE Sensex declined to 22.9x on Monday, the lowest in the past 12 months and down nearly 10 per cent from a high earnings multiple of 25.2x at the end of March this year. This valuation is nearly 5 per cent lower than its 10-year average valuation of 24.1x, which is not common. READ MORE
Separately, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed mutual funds (MFs) to invest in overseas funds and unit trusts (UTs) that have up to 25 per cent exposure to Indian equities. The decision opens scope for domestic funds to invest in prominent global schemes, especially passive ones, which provide exposure to markets across the globe. READ MORE
Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Tuesday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.25 per cent, while the Topix gained 0.8 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.56 per cent, while the Kosdaq was higher by 0.16 per cent. The country’s consumer inflation in October rose 1.3 per cent from a year ago, slightly cooler than Reuters’ estimates of 1.4 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.44 per cent. China’s CSI 300 traded 1.52 per cent higher, while the Shanghai Composite was ahead by 1.02 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.45 per cent.
Meanwhile, the dollar softened and stocks fell on Monday as investors treaded carefully before the US presidential election, with a US Federal Reserve interest-rate cut also expected later in the week.
In the US presidential race, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls ahead of Tuesday's vote. It might not be clear who won for days after voting ends.
Trump's policies on immigration, tax cuts and tariffs may put upward pressure on inflation, bond yields and the dollar, analysts say, while Harris is seen as the continuity candidate.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was flat, while the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was also unchanged at 103.91.
The dollar slid against a host of European and Asian currencies, losing 0.38 per cent against the euro to $1.087, and falling 0.5 per cent against the Japanese yen to 152.17.
In the US Treasury market, which has priced for a Trump victory in the past month that sent yields shooting higher, traders squared positions after a poll showed Harris with a surprise lead in Iowa.
US Treasury yields fell across the board. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note fell 6.8 basis points to 4.2948 per cent.
The US two-year Treasury yield fell for the first time in six days, down 3.2 bps at 4.1723 per cent.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index lost 0.28 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.3 per cent.
European stocks lost 0.3 per cent, despite gains in energy stocks following a decision by OPEC+ to delay plans to increase output that pushed up oil prices.
The week will also provide investors with global monetary policy catalysts. The most closely watched of a slew of rate decisions is the Fed, while decisions are also due from the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Sweden's Riksbank and Norway's Norges Bank.
Markets are leaning toward a 25-bps Fed rate cut.
Earlier, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 per cent, recovering from its fall to a five-week low on Friday.
This week's meeting of China's powerful National People's Congress standing committee is at the top of investors' radar.
The NPC meets from Monday to Friday, and any further details on a raft of recently announced stimulus measures are in focus.
Reuters reported that at the NPC meeting China is considering approving the issuance of more than 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy, a fiscal package that is expected to be further bolstered if Trump wins the election.
The Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, is expected to ease rates by 25 bps. Its decision has been complicated by a sell-off in gilts following the Labour government's budget last week.
Oil prices rose after OPEC+ said on Sunday it would delay a planned December output hike by one month.
Brent futures rose 3.1 per cent to $75.34. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 3.2 per cent to $71.73.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
Nifty Metal is top sectoral gainer
Nifty Metal is top sectoral gainer, up over 1 per cent.
Broader markets gain
Broader markets gain; Nifty SmallCap up 0.27 per cent.
Index heatmap check
Tata Steel, JSW Steel top gainers on BSE.
Nifty opens at 23,916.50 levels
Nifty opens at 23,916.50 levels
Sensex opens at 78,542 levels
Sensex opens at 78,542 levels
Nifty drops 79 points in pre-open, remains below 24,000 levels
Nifty drops 79 points in pre-open, remains below 24,000 levels
Sensex drops 240 points in pre-open
Sensex drops 240 points in pre-open
Sandur Manganese to buy additional 20% stake in Arjas Steel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores today informed that its board of directors has approved the acqusition of an additional 20 per cent stake in Arjas Steel Pvt. Ltd, which will take its total holding in the company to 100 per cent.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We wish to inform Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors, at its 375th meeting held today i.e., Monday, 4 November 2024 which commenced at 5.30 P.M. and concluded at 7.15 P.M., had inter alia, considered and approved acquisition of additional 20%, aggregating to 100% of the equity share capital of Arjas Steel Private Limited (ASPL) (in one or more tranches)."
Angel One ADTO rises 1.1% MoM in Oct to Rs 48.5 trillion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Angel One today informed that its overall Average Daily Turnover increased 1.1 per cent MoM and 53.7 per cent YoY to Rs 48.5 trillion in October 2024, from Rs 47.9 trillion in September 2024 and Rs 31.5 trillion in the year ago period.
Sagility India IPO opens today: GMP flat; should you park your money?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of healthcare-focused solutions and services opens for public subscription today. Sagility India announced that it has already raised Rs 945.40 crore from anchor investors, with bidding concluding on Monday, November 4, 2024.
Through the IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), the promoter, Sagility BV, is offloading 702,199,262 shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch, Nov 5 - RIL, Adani Power, ABB India, Bata India, Raymond
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Power's power supply to Bangladesh has been reduced amid a payment dispute, with the company halving its electricity exports due to delayed dues of $846 million. READ MORE
Market regulator Sebi directs Embassy Reit to suspend CEO Aravind Maiya
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday directed Embassy Office Parks Management Services, manager to the Embassy Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), to suspend its chief executive officer Aravind Maiya for lapses in the “fit and proper” criteria.
Sebi allows MFs to invest in overseas schemes with India exposure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed mutual funds (MFs) to invest in overseas funds and unit trusts (UTs) that have up to 25 per cent exposure to Indian equities.
The decision opens scope for domestic funds to invest in prominent global schemes, especially passive ones, which provide exposure to markets across the globe. READ MORE
Ahead of IPO, Sagility India collects Rs 945 cr from anchor investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sagility India Ltd, a technology-enabled services provider in the healthcare services space, on Monday said it has mobilised over Rs 945 crore from anchor investors, a day before its initial share-sale opening for public subscription.
Nomura Funds Ireland, Government Pension Fund Global, Florida Retirement System - Allspring Global Investments, LLC (EMSC), Amundi Funds New Silk Road, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte are among the top anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. READ MORE
Sensex trailing P/E declines to 22.9x, lowest in the past 12 months
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The latest correction in the Indian markets has led to a sharp decline in equity valuations in the country.
